The Best Shoes Spotted at Sneaker Con Cleveland: Yeezys, Air Jordans, Nike LeBrons and More

View Slideshow The crowd at Sneaker Con Cleveland. Prelude Photography

The second Sneaker Con event of 2017 went down yesterday from Cleveland’s Huntington Convention Center, and attendees were on their A game with hundreds of the most sought after drops in recent memory.

A table of sneakers at Sneaker Con Cleveland. Prelude Photography

Yeezys and Air Jordans led the way, with dozens of limited-edition pairs on display and up for grabs. Other noteworthy pairs included a wide selection of Nike LeBron James signature shoes, Adidas NMDs in an endless array of colors and more.

Yeezys, Air Jordans and Adidas sneakers. Prelude Photography

While many attendees came to the event to peddle their wares, there were plenty of sneakerheads who showed up to buy — and others who were there just to show off.

Be sure to visit the slideshow for a full recap of Cleveland’s best, and stay tuned as Sneaker Con gears up for a stop in Phoenix on March 18.

