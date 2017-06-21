Best Performance Boat Shoes to Wear This Summer

View Slideshow Men's Sebago Docksides Ariaprene boat shoe Courtesy of brand

Today officially marks the first day of summer, signaling the time to hit the deck. Whether you’re planning a day rowing on a local lake or sailing the high seas, make sure you’re equipped with the proper footgear.

There’s a wide range of performance boat shoes available for men and women this season, with standard features that include water-repellent uppers and outsoles with enhanced gripping properties that prevent slips and falls. However, this time around, brands are playing up the comfort factor, adding cushioned footbeds for all-day wear.

While these boat shoes are intended for the high seas, the iconic silhouette continues to be a wardrobe staple both on and off the shore. So when shopping for a pair of boat shoes for the first time, don’t be fooled by lookalikes — styles that mirror their styling but don’t include the performance features. You get more bang for your buck by going for the real deal since they double as a lifestyle look.

Look for styles by classic boat shoe brands including Sperry and Sebago, leaders in the category. There’s also Eastland Shoe and G.H. Bass & Co., with authentic versions of their own. While Timberland may be best known for its hiking boots, it is one of the largest producers of boat shoes, and always a sure bet. Also, look for styles by outdoor lifestyle brands L.L. Bean and Lands’ End.

And all these seafaring looks are accessibly priced in the $80 to $120 range, comparable to a pair of kicks.

