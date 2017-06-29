The Best Look Yet at Pharrell’s New Adidas Sneakers Coming Out Summer ’17

The Pharrell Williams x Adidas Originals collaboration continues this summer with the release of two vibrant Tennis Hu styles, and consignment retailer Stadium Goods has provided the most detailed look yet at what’s in store for the popular collection.
Set to drop in a yellow-based multicolor look and a more subtle gray and light-blue variation, the retro-inspired Tennis Hu debuted in May with styles paying homage to the iconic Forest Hill and Stan Smith tennis shoes.
The Tennis Hu’s socklike minimal upper features a Primeknit construction with a suede accent at the tongue, and the shoe is cushioned with a lightweight EVA midsole, which keeps the price lower than Pharrell’s previous Boost-cushioned Human Race NMD releases.
Both styles pictured here are set to release this summer with an expected retail price of $130.
If you can’t wait for the official launch, the gray/blue colorway is available now from stadiumgoods.com for $350.
