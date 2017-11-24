The Best Look Yet at the Off-White x Converse Chuck Taylor Releasing in 2018

Off-White x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Instagram: @off____white

Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike “The Ten” collection — which features the Air Jordan 1, FN’s 2017 Shoe of the Year — was released (nearly) in full this month, but there was one piece of the puzzle missing from the equation.

Due to reported production issues, the collection’s Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star sneaker was absent from the November launch, turning “The Ten” into nine models. But the good news is that the revamped take on the iconic sneaker is still coming out next year.

The Abloh-designed style was recently previewed on Instagram by the official Off-White account, along with a closer look courtesy of Kim Jones, artistic director of men’s ready-to-wear at Louis Vuitton. “Last pair I post but my favourites,” wrote Jones.

Off-White™ c/o @Converse "70s" Chuck Taylor's photograph c/o @shineandkriss @sizetenplease A post shared by Off-White™ (@off____white) on Nov 23, 2017 at 4:56pm PST

Like the rest of Abloh’s collection, this version sees the sneaker stripped down to a partially translucent look with neon green and orange accents and bold branding across the medial side. The look is finished off with a translucent rubber outsole complete with a “Vulcanized” print.

There is currently on confirmed release date for the Off-White x Converse Chuck Taylor All Star, but it is expected to release in 2018.

Last pair I post but my favourites !!! Thank you @nike @virgilabloh A post shared by mrkimjones (@mrkimjones) on Nov 23, 2017 at 1:57am PST

