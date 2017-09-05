The Best Look Yet at Kanye West’s Unreleased Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700 in All-White

Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700 Vogue Australia

Kanye West’s latest sneaker design, the Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700, is still months away from its estimated November ship date. But ahead of the delivery, new looks are surfacing at an unreleased colorway of the retro-inspired kicks.

In Vogue Australia’s latest editorial, West’s Yeezy Wave Runner 700 is featured prominently in an all-white makeup. The looks feature Belgian model Yumi Lambert and also highlight the fall/winter ’17 Balenciaga Triple S runners, which feature a similar bulky style.

Yumi Lambert in the Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700 Vogue Australia

The campaign was styled by Christine Centenera and shot by Jackie Nickerson.

There is currently no release information for this white Yeezy Wave Runner 700 colorway. According to Yeezy Mafia, the sneakers featured in the Vogue shoot are runway samples and do not include the Boost cushioning featured in retail pairs. It’s noted that the shape on this version is also slightly bulkier than the final product.

YEEZY 700

SEASON 5 Runway sample (These didn't have BOOST) Shape is different as well and very bulky #MafiaSZN via @vogueaustralia pic.twitter.com/pWaLrtRPJB — Yeezy Mafia (@theyeezymafia) September 3, 2017

YEEZY BOOST 700

"White Gum"

SAMPLE

No release info #MafiaSZN pic.twitter.com/0xI6xfQ7rD — Yeezy Mafia (@theyeezymafia) September 5, 2017

Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700 featured in Vogue Australia Vogue Australia

Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700 in all-white Vogue Australia

An unreleased Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700 in all-white Vogue Australia

Want more?

Kim Kardashian Shares a Closer Look at the Unreleased ‘Semi Frozen Yellow’ Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2

See the Technology Inside Kanye West’s New Yeezy Wave Runner 700

A Guide to Every Adidas Yeezy Boost Released So Far