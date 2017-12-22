The Best Look Yet at the Kith x Nike LeBron Collab Coming Out This Month

LeBron James (L) and Ronnie Fieg. Kith

Ronnie Fieg’s anticipated Kith x Nike LeBron 15 collection is expected to arrive before the end of the year, and we’re finally getting a better look at some of the sneakers that will be offered in the collaboration.

The latest styles come courtesy of Fieg himself and LeBron James’ longtime friend Frankie Walker.

“I think they should have waited on their best of the year lists,” Fieg wrote, tagging James’ Instagram account in a detailed shot of one of the collection’s strap-equipped “Long Live the King” styles.

“Great execution. Great packaging,” Walker wrote alongside shots of the range’s rose gold-inspired colorway.

Although release details have not yet been confirmed, Fieg launched his Kith x Nike “Long Live the King” mini-documentary today. The film can be viewed in its entirety at uninterruped.com.

The Kith x Nike collab is the finale to a banner year of projects from Fieg, which saw the designer take home FN’s first Collaborator of the Year honor in November.

🌹🌹🌹 A post shared by Frankie Walker (@frankiewalkersr) on Dec 21, 2017 at 5:22pm PST

Lace options A post shared by Frankie Walker (@frankiewalkersr) on Dec 21, 2017 at 6:35pm PST

