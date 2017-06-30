The Best Limited-Edition Sneakers Released This Month

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Zebra" Haven

The month of June is coming to a close, which means it’s time to look back on the most noteworthy limited-edition sneaker drops of the last four weeks.

Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy collaborations continue to draw interest, with two rereleases of coveted styles that managed to generate just as much buzz as their original drops.

Elsewhere, Public School delivered three limited-edition Air Jordan 12 styles with exclusive releases in New York City, Milan and Paris.

With a regional rollout in New York City, Milan and Paris, Public School’s second PSNY x Air Jordan 12 drop picked up where their 2015 release left off with three premium tonal executions of Michael Jordan’s twelfth signature sneaker. If you missed out on these, you aren’t alone, but you can still get them if you’re willing to splurge. Jordan Brand

PSNY x Air Jordan 12, from $645; ebay.com

For the second time, Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy Powerphase “Calabasas” sneakers released. This second drop was much easier to get than the original release, and the aftermarket value has reacted accordingly. If you’re a fan of this retro-inspired look, now’s a great time to pick up a pair while the supply outweighs the demand. As usual when it comes to Yeezy sneakers, that’s a scenario that surely won’t last for long. Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Powerphase “Calabasas,” from $210; stadiumgoods.com

The most limited Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 became one of the most widely available with a second launch of the coveted “Zebra” colorway, which originally debuted in February. This white and black knitted look is accented with red branding and is still one of the most talked about sneakers of the year months after its original drop. Adidas

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra,” from $500; ebay.com

