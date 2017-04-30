The Best Limited-Edition Sneakers Released This Month

The Supreme x Nike Air More Uptempo collection. Supreme

As the door closes on April, FN looks back on the month’s most coveted sneaker drops. Find out which kicks had the most buzz — and where you can get them right now — below.

No April Fools’ prank here — Jordan Brand started off the month in a big way with the return of the Air Jordan 1 “Royal.” When it comes to the 1985 Air Jordan model that started it all, this is one of the most desirable colorways among collectors, and it was welcomed with open arms for the first time since 2013.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Royal,” from $140; ebay.com

Streetwear pioneer Supreme’s Nike Air More Uptempo collaboration had been on sneakerhead radars for months, and the brands finally delivered their three-style range on Thursday. With premium materials, reflective details, and the same bold, in-your-face branding that put the ’90s hoops sneaker on the map, this was a must-have for nostalgic fans and newcomers alike.

Supreme x Nike Air More Uptempo, from $350; ebay.com

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White.” Adidas

April also brought the year’s third Adidas Yeezy Boost release in a stark “Cream White” look. The Kanye West-designed style features a tonal knit upper with a semi-translucent sole and full-length Boost cushioning. Despite talks of higher production numbers and wider availability than previous Yeezys, these were just as difficult to come by.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” (adult), from $499; ebay.com

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White” (infant), from $220; ebay.com

