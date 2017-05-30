The Best Limited-Edition Sneakers Released This Month

The Blends x Peanuts x Vans Sk8-Hi featuring details inspired by Charles M. Schulz's iconic comic. Blends

As the month of May comes to a close, FN looks back on the best limited-edition sneaker drops, including the latest “Wings” Air Jordan, Sneakersnstuff’s exclusive Adidas NMD pack and Blends’ Vans collaboration for “Peanuts” fans.

Shop the month’s best rare releases below.

Limited to just 19,400 pairs worldwide, the “Wings” Air Jordan 1 continues the brand’s philanthropical series benefiting the Wings initiative. The weathered sneakers start out with a black leather upper during their production process, which is washed away to reveal a gold coating underneath. As expected, the premium kicks sold out quickly on release day, but the aftermarket prices are surprisingly tame — for the time being.

Air Jordan 1 “Wings,” from $300; ebay.com

Just in case anyone questioned whether the Adidas NMD buzz was still very much alive, Sneakersnstuff’s Primeknit “Datamosh Pack” canceled those doubts immediately. The drop had sneaker enthusiasts queued up across Europe for a chance at two glitch-patterned styles of the socklike runners, which sold out promptly both in-store and online. Unlike many Adidas collaborations, these styles have yet to see a wider release, which means you’ll have to pay a premium to get your hands on them now.

Sneakersnstuff x Adidas NMD R1 PK “Datamosh Pack,” from $409.99; ebay.com

Blends x Peanuts x Vans Sk8-Hi Blends

On May 13, California retailer Blends teamed up with longtime collaborator Vans for a premium Sk8-Hi inspired by Charles M. Schulz’s famous comic “Peanuts.” With details inspired by characters Snoopy and Woodstock, the limited-edition look included stitching designed to mimic Schulz’s signature drawing style. As is often the case with Blends x Vans collaborations, this style sold out quickly, and there aren’t many pairs available on the secondary market, so don’t hesitate to grab a pair while you have the chance.

Blends x Peanuts x Vans Sk8-Hi, from $239.99; ebay.com

Want more?

This Limited-Edition Adidas NMD Is Coming to America on June 10

This Celebrity Favorite Brand’s Vans Sneakers Sold Out, but You Can Still Get Them

Jordan Brand Did Something Crazy to the First-Ever Luxury Basketball Sneaker