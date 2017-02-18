The Best Black History Month-Themed Sneakers Available Now

Nike Basketball BHM Collection
The Nike Basketball "Black History Month" collection.
Nike

With February beginning to wind down, some of the best Black History Month-themed sneaker collections are in stores now.

Although some of the month’s more limited-edition styles have already sold out, there are a number of great options still available including Arthur Ashe-inspired Adidas sneakers, Pumas that feature the colors of Atlanta’s David T. Howard School and more.

Shop the best picks below.

Adidas D Rose 7 These limited-edition Adidas Derrick Rose signature sneakers feature details inspired by tennis great Arthur Ashe. Adidas

Adidas D Rose 7, $140; adidas.com

Puma Clyde The signature sneakers of NBA legend Walt “Clyde” Frazier get a “Legacy” makeover for Black History Month with a colorway inspired by the David T. Howard School. Puma

Puma Clyde, $110; puma.com

Puma Ignite EvoKnit Puma’s “Legacy” Ignite EvoKnit celebrates Atlanta’s David T. Howard School, which boasts alumni such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Walt “Clyde” Frazier and more. Puma

Puma Ignite EvoKnit, $150; puma.com

Nike KD 9 With proceeds benefiting Nike’s Ever Higher Fund, these limited-edition Kevin Durant sneakers featured a split white and black upper with gold detailing. Nike

Nike KD 9, $150; nike.com

Nike LeBron 14 Along with serving as this year’s “Black History Month” colorway, LeBron James is expected to wear these sneakers during Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game. Nike

Nike LeBron 14, $175; nike.com

