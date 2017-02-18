The Best Black History Month-Themed Sneakers Available Now

The Nike Basketball "Black History Month" collection. Nike

With February beginning to wind down, some of the best Black History Month-themed sneaker collections are in stores now.

Although some of the month’s more limited-edition styles have already sold out, there are a number of great options still available including Arthur Ashe-inspired Adidas sneakers, Pumas that feature the colors of Atlanta’s David T. Howard School and more.

Shop the best picks below.

These limited-edition Adidas Derrick Rose signature sneakers feature details inspired by tennis great Arthur Ashe. Adidas

Adidas D Rose 7, $140; adidas.com

The signature sneakers of NBA legend Walt “Clyde” Frazier get a “Legacy” makeover for Black History Month with a colorway inspired by the David T. Howard School. Puma

Puma Clyde, $110; puma.com

Puma’s “Legacy” Ignite EvoKnit celebrates Atlanta’s David T. Howard School, which boasts alumni such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Walt “Clyde” Frazier and more. Puma

Puma Ignite EvoKnit, $150; puma.com

With proceeds benefiting Nike’s Ever Higher Fund, these limited-edition Kevin Durant sneakers featured a split white and black upper with gold detailing. Nike

Nike KD 9, $150; nike.com

Along with serving as this year’s “Black History Month” colorway, LeBron James is expected to wear these sneakers during Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game. Nike

Nike LeBron 14, $175; nike.com

