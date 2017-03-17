5 Sneakers for Fall That Focus on Tech and Fashion

Saucony sneaker Courtesy of brand

Athletic labels are reinventing performance with a focus on tech and fashion. See five of the best styles coming for fall ’17 here:

Brands keep past performance favorites contemporary with design updates, as seen in this men’s Fila silhouette.

Fila sneaker George Chinsee

Saucony sprints into athleisure with a high-performance men’s style boasting casual appeal.

Saucony sneaker Courtesy of brand

Well-cushioned shoes, such as Hoka One One’s men’s plush offerings, continue to set the pace in running.

Hoka One One sneaker Courtesy of brand

Cooled-down blue tones show up big for a second straight season, evidenced on Brooks’ look for women.

Brooks sneaker Courtesy of brand

Inov-8 focuses on functional fitness with models built for aggressive agility, strength and speed workouts.

Inov-8 sneaker Courtesy of brand

