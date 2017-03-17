5 Sneakers for Fall That Focus on Tech and Fashion

By / 13 mins ago
Best Sneakers Fall 2017
Saucony sneaker
Courtesy of brand

Athletic labels are reinventing performance with a focus on tech and fashion. See five of the best styles coming for fall ’17 here:

Brands keep past performance favorites contemporary with design updates, as seen in this men’s Fila silhouette.

Best Sneakers Fall 2017 Fila sneaker George Chinsee

Saucony sprints into athleisure with a high-performance men’s style boasting casual appeal.

Best Sneakers Fall 2017 Saucony sneaker Courtesy of brand

Well-cushioned shoes, such as Hoka One One’s men’s plush offerings, continue to set the pace in running.

Best Sneakers Fall 2017 Hoka One One sneaker Courtesy of brand

Cooled-down blue tones show up big for a second straight season, evidenced on Brooks’ look for women.

Best Sneakers Fall 2017 Brooks sneaker Courtesy of brand

Inov-8 focuses on functional fitness with models built for aggressive agility, strength and speed workouts.

Best Sneakers Fall 2017 Inov-8 sneaker Courtesy of brand

Want more?

What You Need to Know When Picking a Women’s Running Shoe

5 Minimalist Running Shoes for Women

The 7 Sneakers Available Now That You Could Wear in the Snow

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s