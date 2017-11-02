Bella Hadid Reveals the Secret to Her Diet and Confesses She’s a Sneakerhead

View Slideshow Model Bella Hadid wearing the Nike Air Force 1 '07 "Roc-A-Fella" by Kareem "Biggs" Burke with an Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh asymmetric fuchsia dress, Jennifer Fisher classic hoops and Nike Dri-Fit basketball wristbands. Courtesy of Eric T. White

While on set during an exclusive photo shoot with Footwear News in late October for the annual sneakerhead issue, in-demand supermodel and Nike spokesperson Bella Hadid got candid on a number of topics. Dressed head-to-toe in the Swoosh (including a must-have Kith tracksuit collab and a pair of Air Spiridons), she shared her thoughts on fitness, diet, the first sneaker she fell in love with and what shoes are in her closet.

Check out what the 21-year-old Hadid had to say.

First sneaker love

“The first shoe I had every pair of was high-top Converse [Chuck Taylors]. I had the craziest colors, and I always had them match my outfits. Then I started to become obsessed with basketball sneakers and running shoes.”

What dominates her closet

“It’s mostly sneakers. I love to have a heels moment, but sneakers always end up looking cooler. And of course they are more comfortable.”

Being a sneakerhead

“I guess I would call myself a sneakerhead. I love sneakers, and if that’s what a sneakerhead is, then I’m one.”

Getting in runway shape

“I like to train hard, but still give myself cheat days and allow myself to eat the things I want when I crave them. Everything in moderation.”

Next big accomplishment

“I would like to keep working hard and raising my goals up to higher heights. There is always room for improvement.”

Check out Bella Hadid’s FN cover shoot photos and video.