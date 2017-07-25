Bella Hadid Chose These Cool Sold-Out Sneakers for Her Jog in NYC

Bella Hadid running in New York on July 24. Splash

Normally, we only see Bella Hadid entering and leaving the gym.

But on Monday, the supermodel decided to take her workout to the streets of New York. Hadid was spotted going for a run in downtown Manhattan — and of course she was wearing a cool athleisure outfit that was actually put into action.

The Nike brand ambassador of course opted for Nike leggings, a Nike sports bra and Nike’s Air VaporMax sneakers. She also added a black cap and seemed to have a small bag slung over her shoulder — maybe with necessities like her phone or keys. Models, they’re just like us.

Unfortunately, Hadid’s Air VaporMax sneakers are sold out, but you can buy them on resale sites including eBay and Stadium Goods, where the shoes are retailing for about $300-$495.

Bella Hadid wearing head-to-toe Nike while out for a run in New York. Splash

Bella Hadid wore the Nike Air VaporMax for a run in NYC.

Nike Air VaporMax sneakers, $295-$495; stadiumgoods.com

Recently, Hadid also stepped out in unreleased Nike x Off-White sneakers.

Bella Hadid wearing Nike x Off-White sneakers in NYC on July 18. REX Shutterstock

