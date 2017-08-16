Barneys Just Released Limited-Edition Retro Sneakers You Can’t Get Anywhere Else

Barneys Sole Series x Fila Original Tennis Barneys

Barneys’ exclusive Sole Series collaborations continue with the launch of a capsule collection with sporting goods brand Fila.

For this project, Barneys reimagined the classic Fila Original Tennis silhouette with new details for a modern twist on a heritage tennis shoe. Here, the original model’s midsole has been swapped with the tooling of the Fila T-1, resulting in a sleeker interpretation of a sneaker that graced tennis courts during the ’70s, according to Barneys.

But the luxury retailer didn’t stop at the midsole. Barneys also added premium leather uppers and liners, co-branding and unique perforations at the toe box to make the style its own.

“It’s really exciting because this is the first time we’ve worked in collaboration with Fila,” said Chris Pepe, senior men’s footwear buyer for the department store. “There wasn’t anything off-limits in terms of design on the sneakers, so we experimented in changing the soles, lasts, patterns and more.”

The Barneys x Fila Original Tennis shoe is offered in two colorways: black/red/white and white/black/dark gray. Each style retails for $130.

Barneys Sole Series x Fila Original Tennis styles. Barneys

In addition to the footwear, the Barneys Sole Series x Fila collection includes a range of retro-inspired apparel such as polo shirts, track jackets and track pants. Apparel prices range from $95 to $165.

Barneys Sole Series x Fila Original Tennis black/red/white, $130; barneys.com

Barneys Sole Series x Fila Original Tennis white/black/dark gray, $130; barneys.com

Barneys Sole Series x Fila Original Tennis group. Barneys

Barneys Sole Series x Fila Original Tennis white and black styles. Barneys

