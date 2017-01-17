Barack Obama Got a Pair of Custom Sneakers From Jordan Brand

Barack Obama with the World Series champion Chicago Cubs at the White House on Jan. 16. REX Shutterstock

Tributes are pouring in as President Barack Obama marks his final week in office ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday.

But on Monday, Obama received a tribute that wasn’t a letter or a tweet. During the World Series champion Chicago Cubs’ visit to the White House, former Cubs centerfielder Dexter Fowler gifted the president with a pair of custom sneakers from Jordan Brand.

Fowler, a Jordan Brand athlete who is heading to the St. Louis Cardinals this season, gave a peak at the black box which featured the presidential seal on the inside. Once he was on the White House grounds, Fowler shared a look inside, revealing a pair of black patent leather Air Jordan 11Lab4 custom sneakers.

Top Secret @jumpman23 delivery for President @barackobama from me. Tune into @playerstribune Instagram tomorrow to see what's inside. A video posted by Dexter Fowler (@dexterfowler) on Jan 15, 2017 at 8:08pm PST

@jumpman23 A photo posted by Dexter Fowler (@dexterfowler) on Jan 16, 2017 at 10:58am PST

The sneakers also have the president’s signature etched into the leather. It doesn’t appear that Fowler presented Obama with the sneakers during the official ceremony, in which Obama was given a Cubs jersey. Obama, a longtime Chicago White Sox fan, joked that he is now “the no. 1 Cubs fan.”

Fellow No. 44. #CubsInDC A photo posted by cubs (@cubs) on Jan 16, 2017 at 11:31am PST

It’s well known that Obama loves to play basketball, but this pair might just be too special to actually wear on court during his upcoming free time.

On Monday, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry paid tribute to Obama with his special Under Armour Curry 3 sneakers that featured the presidential seal on the tongue and “Back 2 Back” on the sole — a nod to Curry’s back-to-back NBA MVP honors and Obama’s election wins in 2008 and 2012.

