This Could Be Your Last Chance to Get the Bape x Adidas NMD Collaboration

By / 2 hours ago
A Bathing Ape x Adidas NMD
The green colorway of the Bape x Adidas NMD.
Courtesy of brand

Although 2016 is behind us, one of its most sought-after sneaker collaborations will be released this month for a final time at select European retailers.

The Bape x Adidas NMD, which was released on Nov. 26 in many parts of the world, was originally expected to arrive in Western Europe during December, but will instead appear in Western Europe Adidas Originals flagship locations on Jan. 12. The collaboration features two camouflage-printed takes on the NMD R1 silhouette in black and green, as well as a range of matching apparel.

According to @theyeezymafia, the release will not be available on the Adidas Confirmed app; however, it will be up for grabs on the official Adidas website.

A Bathing Ape x Adidas NMDThe black colorway of the Bape x Adidas NMD. Courtesy of brand

This collaboration’s initial November release was an instant sellout, drawing massive lines and eventually fetching inflated prices on the secondary market. According to sneaker marketplace StockX, the collaboration’s green colorway has an average resell value of $1,386 in new condition — dwarfing its suggested retail price of $150.

Below are recaps of the original release.

 

