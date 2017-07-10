Balenciaga’s New $900 Sock Shoes Are Out Now

By / 1 hour ago
Balenciaga Speed Trainer Fabric
Balenciaga Speed Trainer Fabric black/white lateral
Balenciaga

Balenciaga’s sock-fit Speed Trainer is one of the French fashion house’s most popular sneakers, and the trendy design just got a major makeover that’s perfect for summer.

With the Speed Trainer Fabric, Balenciaga revamps the entire look in favor of a low-cut, chain-link-like design that’s more breathable than ever.

Related
New Balance's New 574 Sport Sneaker Blends Performance and Lifestyle

The updated sneakers are composed of stretch fabric uppers and cushioned with shock-absorbing memory midsoles. At the rear, the Speed Trainer Fabric is finished off with a ribbed collar and a runnerlike pull tab at the heel.

Balenciaga Speed Trainer Fabric Balenciaga Speed Trainer Fabric red/white top Balenciaga

These unique women’s sneakers are made in Italy and are currently offered in black/white and red/white styles.

Although they’ve yet to hit Balenciaga’s U.S. e-commerce site, both looks are available now from balenciaga.de for 795 euros (around $906.)

Balenciaga Speed Trainer Fabric Balenciaga Speed Trainer Fabric red/white lateral Balenciaga
Balenciaga Speed Trainer Fabric Balenciaga Speed Trainer Fabric red/white front Balenciaga
Balenciaga Speed Trainer Fabric Balenciaga Speed Trainer Fabric red/white heel Balenciaga
Balenciaga Speed Trainer Fabric Balenciaga Speed Trainer Fabric black/white top Balenciaga
Balenciaga Speed Trainer Fabric Balenciaga Speed Trainer Fabric black/white front Balenciaga
Balenciaga Speed Trainer Fabric Balenciaga Speed Trainer Fabric black/white heel Balenciaga

Want more?

The Balenciaga Men’s Spring 2018 Show Was Dedicated to Dads

London Fashion Week Street Style: Balenciaga, Gucci, and More Sneakers

Rihanna’s Matching Balenciaga Boots and Pants Look Like the Craziest Thigh-High Boots Ever