The Best Quips on Twitter About Balenciaga’s New Triple S Shoe

On Sept. 21, Balenciaga is releasing the Triple S sneaker collection, a line of mesh and leather shoes with a notably bulky sole. Described as “multi-material oversize trainers with a complex sole,” they come in several different colorways.

But so far, the style has been garnering mixed reactions from sneakerheads and fans of the high-end brand. The $795 shoe, which takes inspiration from the ’90s, as well as dad-esque normcore street style, is being slammed as “ugly” by some Twitter users.

“£500 for these new Balenciagas and they really be looking like shoes found in lost property at school,” wrote Zach Redmon.

£500 for these new Balenciaga's and they really be looking like shoes found in lost property at school pic.twitter.com/Gidb3QRWw2 — Zach Redmon (@ZachRedmon) September 7, 2017

this is clearly designed by somebody who forgot what old sneakers look like because they buy new ones too often — Joseph Lamour (@lamour) September 10, 2017

Another user said, “I’m torn. The Balenciaga sneakers are tough, BUT they also look like an old ass pair of shoes that my mom keeps in a box in the garage.”

I'm torn. The Balenciaga sneakers are tough, BUT they also look like an old ass pair of shoes that my mom keeps in a box in the garage. pic.twitter.com/mUfPmRmhfR — DESUANA (@Desuana_D) September 8, 2017

I'm sorry but if I catch any of my friends wearing any Balenciaga triple s I'll throw hands idgaf — scℴ tt (@advocatedeath) September 12, 2017

Noah compared the style to sneakers you’d wear for gym class, while another user expressed that they better not see any of their friends donning Triple S.

Why does the new Balenciaga Triple S range look like it's fresh out of the Copleston PE cupboard pic.twitter.com/poGyb1q7RT — Noah (@NoahCalderone) September 10, 2017

Will you shop the style when it comes out? You can preorder the Triple S here.

