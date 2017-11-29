Balenciaga Put Laces on Its Popular Speed Knit Sock Shoes and You Can Get Them Now

The defining feature of Balenciaga’s popular Speed Knit Runner is undoubtedly its slip-on sock shoe construction, but that didn’t stop the buzzing brand from adding shoelaces to the otherwise minimalistic model.

Available now via Saks Fifth Avenue is a lace-up version of the Balenciaga Speed Knit Runner. The Italian-made kicks retain all of the features that made the original Speed Knit Runner a hit — including the knitted bootie fit and chunky segmented midsole — but introduce a traditional lacing system to the upper, allowing for an even snugger fit than before.

Balenciaga Speed Knit Lace-Up white. Saks Fifth Avenue

This new model is priced at $695, the same retail price as its laceless counterpart, and is available now in a white-based colorway with a black outsole and neon green laces. There’s also a tonal “Marine” navy blue look available for preorder that is expected to ship by March 25.

Pick them up while they last here.

Balenciaga Speed Knit Lace-Up lateral. Saks Fifth Avenue

Balenciaga Speed Knit Lace-Up toe detail. Saks Fifth Avenue

Balenciaga Speed Knit Lace-Up heel. Saks Fifth Avenue

Balenciaga Speed Knit Lace-Up. Saks Fifth Avenue

