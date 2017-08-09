Bait’s New Collaboration With Puma Is Inspired by a Wildly Popular Landmark in England

A detail shot of the Bait x Puma Blaze of Glory Sock "Chalk." Bait

West Coast streetwear retail standout Bait is back with another must-have collaboration.

Arriving Saturday is the retailer’s latest with Puma, dubbed the “Chalk,” executed on the brand’s Blaze of Glory Sock silhouette. The sneaker arrives in all Bait stores, as well as baitme.com, with a $130 price tag. The shoes will be available via online raffle.

Bait x Puma Blaze of Glory Sock “Chalk” Bait

According to Bait, the shoe’s look was inspired by The Needles, a row of three chalk stacks near the Isle of Wight in England. Using this theme, Bait said, highlights the texture and richness of the shoe.

The heels of the Bait x Puma Blaze of Glory Sock “Chalk.” Bait

All in an off-white hue, the materials used to make the “Chalk” Blaze of Glory Sock include premium grit suede, fine-powdered nubuck and butter chunk suede, which show off an array of textures. The look also boasts leather tonal branding stamped on the tongue, which becomes more visible as the shoe is worn, and three lace options: chalk white rope, white leather and black leather.

A look at the different materials of the Bait x Puma Blaze of Glory Sock “Chalk.” Bait

The Bait x Puma Blaze of Glory Sock “Chalk” on foot. Bait

