This Bait x Reebok Collab is a Must-Have for Hockey Fans

For hockey lovers — specifically fans of the beloved West Coast NHL team, the Los Angeles Kings — this Bait collab with Reebok is a must-have sneaker.

Arriving ahead of the NHL All-Star Weekend is the Bait x Los Angeles Kings x Reebok Ventilator Supreme. The shoe will be available on Jan. 26 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. PT at the retailer’s store in Los Angeles. The collaboration — a Bait exclusive — will retail for $135.

After its initial release at Bait’s storefront on Melrose Avenue, the sneaker will be available via baitme.com via online raffle on Jan. 30.

$135

The look, according to Bait, uses the brand’s celebrated Ventilator Supreme silhouette to pay tribute to the history of Los Angeles Kings and its cultural relationship with the city.

The shoe boasts highly durable Kevlar on its upper (with the official “Built with Kevlar” label sewn on the tongue) paired with premium black suede. Other highlights of the shoe include the classic Kings logo font seen throughout 1980s and 90s embroidered on both heels, 3M hits that can be spotted on the tongue, and a smoky transparent outsole with the Kings logo printed underneath.

In addition to the sneaker, Bait will release a BAIT is also releasing an exclusive capsule collection that is also inspired by the team’s most prolific era, including a black and camouflage coach jacket, black long sleeve shirts, and three Mitchell & Ness snapback hats.