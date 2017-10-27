These ‘Back to the Future’ Nike Mag Sneakers Are Expected to Sell for up to $50,000

The illumination details on the Nike Mag. Heritage Auctions

Nike answered the wishes of sneakerheads and movie buffs last year by making the auto-lacing Nike Mag sneakers from “Back to the Future Part II” a reality. What once seemed like nothing more than futuristic fiction was now a fully functional shoe, but it wasn’t exactly easy to come by.

Only 89 pairs were produced, and resell prices regularly eclipse $20,000. Between the costly aftermarket values and the chance of getting burned with a counterfeit version, shopping for the sneakers on the secondary market can be risky, to say the least.

Nike Mag light detail. Heritage Auctions

For buyers who need some extra peace of mind with their purchase, consider this pair, which has been authenticated by Heritage Auctions and will soon be offered on eBay’s live auction platform.

This 2016 variation of the Mag includes Nike’s auto-lacing technology, which can be controlled with the push of a button inside the ankle collar. It also comes packaged in a special-edition box, which is individually numbered and signed by Tinker Hatfield. Making this pair even more significant is the fact that it’s numbered 89, making it the last set in the limited-edition production run.

This set of Mags will be auctioned off starting Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. ET. Its starting price is $15,000, and Heritage Auctions estimates that the sale price could reach $30,000 to $50,000. Visit eBay for more information.

Nike Mag left side. Heritage Auctions

Nike Mag right side. Heritage Auctions

Nike Mag commemorative packaging. Heritage Auctions

Tinker Hatfield signature detail on the Nike Mag packaging. Heritage Auctions

Nike Mag auto-lacing controls. Heritage Auctions

Want more?

Nike Just Brought Back This Classic Shoe From ‘Back to the Future’

Nike Unveils a First-Of-Its-Kind Air Max Sneaker Coming Out in 2018

3 Bullish Predictions Nike CEO Mark Parker Made on Investor Day