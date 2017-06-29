There’s No Need for Laces With These Handmade Zip-Up Sneakers

Axel Arigato Clean 90 Zip in military suede leather Shop Spring

Shoelaces can become monotonous, but with these handmade sneakers from Swedish brand Axel Arigato, you won’t have to worry about laces becoming undone or loosening up throughout the day.

That’s because the brand’s Clean 90 Zip sneakers eliminate laces altogether for a zip-up closure where shoestrings are usually found. They’re handcrafted in Portugal with 100% Italian suede upper in a military gray shade and lined with leather.

Down low, the shoe is finished off with a matching Italian Margom rubber cup sole. Additional details include a leather hit at the heel and metallic foil Arigato branding at the side. The result is a versatile look that can be worn in a number of settings. It’s also been reinforced in order to keep its original shape through multiple wears.

If you’re ready to give laces a rest, the Axel Arigato Clean 90 Zip is available now for $215 from retailers including shopspring.com.

