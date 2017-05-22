Avery Bradley’s Game-Winning Shot in the Nike PG1 Downs the Cleveland Cavaliers

Avery Bradley of the Boston Celtics. REX Shutterstock

No Isaiah Thomas, no problem.

The Boston Celtics, without having its superstar guard on the court, secured an unlikely home win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. Coming back from a 21-point deficit, the Celtics topped the Cavs 111-108 in Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs thanks to Avery Bradley’s go-ahead three-pointer as time in the game expired.

Bradley scored 20 points against Cleveland on Sunday on 8-of-23 shooting. The guard hit the court in the Nike PG1.

The signature shoe for NBA star Paul George is in stores now and retails for $110.

Avery Bradley (right) in the Nike PG1. REX Shutterstock.

Although Bradley scored the most important points of the game for the Celtics, he was not the team’s highest scorer. Guard Marcus Smart dropped 27 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including hitting seven of 10 three-pointers. Smart played in an all-black pair of NBA star Damian Lillard’s second signature shoes, the Adidas D Lillard 2.0 (The shoe is on sale via eastbay.com for $84.99 to $119.99.)

Marcus Smart (left) in the Adidas D Lillard 2.0. REX Shutterstock.

Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals will take place on Tuesday at Quicken Loans Arena. The TV broadcast tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET. Cleveland leads the Celtics in the series 2-1.

Make sure to check out the slideshow of the kicks you’ll see on the court throughout the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, and click through the links below to shop the kicks on the court.

Nike PG1, $110; finishline.com

Adidas D Lillard 2.0, $84.99 to $119.99; eastbay.com