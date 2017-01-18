Tennis Shoes From the Australian Open You Can Buy Now

By / 2 hours ago
Serena Williams Australian Open Shoes View Slideshow
Serena Williams during her Australian Open match on Jan. 17.
REX Shutterstock

Want to be like Serena Williams or Novak Djokovic?

While you might not have a Grand Slam-level tennis game, you can at least wear the shoes these top players trust on the court. Among Nike’s top tennis athletes are Williams, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. For the 2017 Australian Open, players are wearing the NikeCourt Melbourne Unmatched collection, inspired by Australia’s hot weather.

Williams is once again wearing the NikeCourt Flare sneaker, which features a supportive ankle cuff, this time in an black version with small white accents. For her 2017 debut earlier this month, Williams wore the same model in a bright orange hue. Federer is wearing the NikeCourt Zoom Vapor 9.5 Flyknit, and Nadal is in the NikeCourt Lunar Ballistec 1.5, both of which are done in bright orange with green accents.

Serena Williams Australian Open ShoesSerena Williams wearing NikeCourt Flare shoes. REX Shutterstock

NikeCourt Flare Tennis Shoe

NikeCourt Flare, $170; Nike.com

Roger Federer Australian Open ShoesRoger Federer wearing NikeCourt Zoom Vapor 9.5 Flyknit shoes. REX Shutterstock

NikeCourt Zoom Vapor Flyknit

NikeCourt Zoom Vapor 9.5 Flyknit, $180; Nike.com

Rafael Nadal Australian Open ShoesRafael Nadal wearing NikeCourt Lunar Ballistec 1.5 shoes. REX Shutterstock

Adidas stars Djokovic and current women’s No. 1-ranked player, Angelique Kerber, wear Adidas shoes. Djokovic wears his signature pair, the Novak Pro, while Kerber is opting for the Adizero Ubersonic 2.0 in a sherbet orange color.

Novak Djokovic Australian Open ShoesNovak Djokovic wearing Adidas Novak Pro shoes. REX Shutterstock
Angelique Kerber Australian Open ShoesAngelique Kerber wearing Adidas Adizero Ubersonic 2.0 shoes. REX Shutterstock

Asics players Gael Monfils and Johanna Konta are wearing the brand’s Gel-Resolution 7 shoe in neon yellow and pink, respectively.

Gael Monfils Australian Open ShoesGael Monfils wearing Asics Gel-Resolution 7 shoes. REX Shutterstock

Asics Gel-Resolution 7.

Asics Gel-Resolution 7, $140; Asics.com

On Thursday, top players including Williams, Djokovic, Konta, Nadal and Caroline Wozniacki will take the court in Melbourne for matches.

