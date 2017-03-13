Nike Is Rereleasing This Air Max Collaboration, Which Resells for More Than $1,000

Atmos x Nike Air Max 1. Nike

One of the most coveted collaborations in the history of Nike’s Air Max line is making a welcome comeback Saturday.

Originally released in 2006, the Atmos x Nike Air Max 1 was voted by sneakerheads in 2016 as the most desired Air Max retro. To commemorate this year’s Air Max Day celebration, Nike is giving fans what they want with the style’s first retro.

The Atmos x Nike Air Max 1’s defining feature is its bold elephant print overlay, which is inspired by the iconic Air Jordan 3 basketball sneaker. The black-and-white-based color scheme is accented with hits of jade blue on its branding at the side panels, heel and tongue.

The Atmos x Nike Air Max 1 retails for $150. Nike

Since its 2006 debut, Atmos’ Air Max 1 collaboration has garnered cult status among collectors. Despite the imminent retro, resell prices for the original version eclipse $1,000 at consignment stores such as Flight Club, with some sizes priced as high as $1,250.

The good news is that you won’t have to drop rent money to get your hands on these. The Atmos x Air Max 1 retails for $150 and will launch Saturday at 10 a.m. ET from nike.com. The sneakers can also be found at select Nike Sportswear retailers worldwide.

In addition to the stand-alone sneakers, Nike and Jordan Brand are set to release on Saturday a collectors’ set featuring a slightly reworked iteration of the Air Max 1 accompanied by a new colorway of the sneaker that inspired it, the Air Jordan 3.

Atmos x Air Jordan 3. Nike

The Atmos x Nike Air Max 1 x Air Jordan 3 pack will be considerably harder to obtain than the Air Max 1 release. The set won’t be available from nike.com, and instead will be launched exclusively at select global retailers.

The Atmos x Nike Air Max 1 x Air Jordan 3 pack. Nike

