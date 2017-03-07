Is This the ‘Atmos’ Air Jordan 3 Collaboration Releasing This Month?

The "Atmos" Air Jordan 3 and Nike Air Max 1 pack. Shop Two3

Since January, Air Jordan and Air Max fans alike have been anticipating a crossover collaboration between the mammoth Nike franchises in the form of a dual-branded “Atmos” pack.

As the rumored March 26 release date draws near, new images are surfacing of the pack, which includes a first look at the “Atmos” Air Jordan 3.

The “Atmos” Air Jordan 3. Shop Two3

This limited-edition take on the classic 1989 Tinker Hatfield design replaces its traditional elephant print overlays for another one of Nike’s iconic prints; safari.

The sneakers utilize a black suede construction with off-white, dark green and orange accents and are capped off with an icy translucent outsole. Meanwhile, the model’s original Nike Air branding appears at the heel in place of a Jumpman logo.

The heel of the “Atmos” Air Jordan 3 features Nike Air branding inspired by the model’s 1989 release. Instagram: @shoptwo3

The “Atmos” Air Jordan 3 features Nike’s iconic Safari print. Instagram: @shoptwo3

Joining the Air Jordan 3 is an elephant print-covered Air Max 1, which originally released in 2006 as a collaboration with retailer Atmos. In 2016, Nike allowed fans to vote on which design they’d most like to see re-release and the “Atmos” Air Max 1 was chosen.

There are no confirmed launch details for this Air Jordan 3 and Nike Air Max 1 package, but a release date of March 26 — which is Nike’s annual Air Max Day — and a retail price of $400 is expected.

The “Atmos” Air Jordan 3 comes packaged with the Nike Air Max 1 Instagram: @shoptwo3

The soles of the Air Jordan 3 and Nike Air Max 1 pack. Shop Two3

The “Atmos” Nike Air Max 1. Shop Two3

The heels of the “Atmos” Air Jordan 3 and Nike Air Max 1 pack. Shop Two3

