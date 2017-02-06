Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots Players Wear Sold Out Adidas Ultra Boost Cleats During Super Bowl LI

Atlanta Falcons' running back Tevin Coleman (left) wearing the Adidas Ultra Boost Cleat during Super Bowl LI. AP Photo

With the Atlanta Falcons holding a 21-3 lead over the New England Patriots at halftime, Super Bowl LI hasn’t been as competitive as some may have hoped, but the good news is that the game’s cleats have delivered in a big way.

Players from both teams including Falcons running back Tevin Coleman and Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler have been spotted in the Adidas Ultra Boost Cleats. Coleman wore a black style with white stripes, while Butler opted for a white colorway with black stripes.

Malcolm Butler’s Adidas Ultra Boost cleats.

The cleat-equipped version of Adidas’ popular running shoe released on adidas.com in a “Silver Pack” style during halftime of the Super Bowl for $180 and is already sold out.

Adidas also released a matching colorway of the Ultra Boost sneaker for $200, and that pair is also sold out. If you’re interested in either shoe, keep an eye on the links below in case they happen to be restocked.

Adidas Ultra Boost Cleats “Silver,” $180; adidas.com

Adidas Ultra Boost “Silver,” $200; adidas.com

The company plans to sell a limited number of UltraBoost styles during the Super Bowl halftime show. Courtesy of Adidas.

Tevin Coleman’s Adidas Ultra Boost Cleats. AP Photo

