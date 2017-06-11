Athleisure Sandals You Can Wear This Summer

View Slideshow Bzees Jemma sandal. Courtesy of brand

Not into taking a run around the park or signing up for a spin class? No problem. You can still feel as if you’re joining the fitness movement by stepping into this season’s athleisure-inspired sandals. This summer, the category is opening up as footwear brands increasingly offer sandal versions of these popular styles.

These hybrid looks blend sneaker elements with casual sandal styling, incorporating bungee lacing, elastic straps and lightweight bottoms. What really ties them together is the emphasis on their light weight, a welcome feature in the warmer months.

If you’re stepping into the category for the first time, there are lots of options from brands including Keen, FitFlop, Native, Clarks and Easy Spirit, each doing its own interpretation of the look.

Keen takes an outdoorsy approach with its Uneek style, inspired by a classic huarache, while Native Shoes does its version in a slide silhouette.

For those who can’t give up their flip-flops, Therafit created a fabric version slingback style that carries the American Podiatric Medical Association’s Seal of Acceptance.

Since the category’s tied to the athletic movement, Easy Spirit interprets the look in an opened-up sneaker style, and Oofos has some fun with a soccer slide.

So consider adding to your footwear wardrobe this season with looks that might inspire you to head to the gym.

Want More?

12 Athleisure Running Styles You Can Wear In or Out of the Gym