This Bait Collab With Diadora Is a Must-Have for Astro Boy Fans

The Bait x Diadora x Astro Boy B.Elite (L) and Intrepid. Bait

If you’re a fan of the superhero robot child Astro Boy, then Bait and Diadora have two sneakers that belong in your collection.

The boutique retailer and the Italian sneaker brand teamed up to deliver Astro Boy-themed iterations of the classic B.Elite and Intrepid models.

The B.Elite release is an all-white premium leather shoe with two different flying Astro Boy embroideries on the upper, and is paired with co-branding on the tongue and heel stamped in red. The heels feature the original Tetsuwan Atom logo, Astro Boy’s original name when it debuted in Japan, which also appears on the tongue along with Bait branding.

The left Bait x Diadora x Astro Boy B.Elite shoe. Bait

The right Bait x Diadora x Astro Boy B.Elite shoe. Bait

The heels of the Bait x Diadora x Astro Boy B.Elite. Bait

For the Diadora Intrepid, Bait dressed the shoe in colors associated with the character using premium leather and wolverine silk suede. Astro Boy is stitched into the heels and the original Tetsuwan Atom logo is featured with Bait branding on the tongue. The look is completed with an icy translucent outsole, which allows artwork of the character to peek through.

Bait x Diadora x Astro Boy Intrepid Bait

The heels of the Bait x Diadora x Astro Boy Intrepid. Bait

The Bait x Diadora x Astro Boy Intrepid outsole. Bait

The Bait x Diadora x Astro Boy Intrepid insole. Bait

The Bait x Diadora x Astro Boy tissue paper. Bait

Both shoes come with Astro Boy manga insole and keychains, and the tissue paper in the boxes display the character’s mechanics.

The two pairs can be picked up at all Bait stores and via online raffle starting Nov. 22. The Intrepid comes with a $170 price tag and the B.Elite will sell for $140.

Limited quantities of the shoes, as well as an accompanying jacket, will be offered at select Foot Locker stores worldwide. The list of stores is below.