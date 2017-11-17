This Bait Collab With Diadora Is a Must-Have for Astro Boy Fans

If you’re a fan of the superhero robot child Astro Boy, then Bait and Diadora have two sneakers that belong in your collection.
The boutique retailer and the Italian sneaker brand teamed up to deliver Astro Boy-themed iterations of the classic B.Elite and Intrepid models.
The B.Elite release is an all-white premium leather shoe with two different flying Astro Boy embroideries on the upper, and is paired with co-branding on the tongue and heel stamped in red. The heels feature the original Tetsuwan Atom logo, Astro Boy’s original name when it debuted in Japan, which also appears on the tongue along with Bait branding.
For the Diadora Intrepid, Bait dressed the shoe in colors associated with the character using premium leather and wolverine silk suede. Astro Boy is stitched into the heels and the original Tetsuwan Atom logo is featured with Bait branding on the tongue. The look is completed with an icy translucent outsole, which allows artwork of the character to peek through.
Both shoes come with Astro Boy manga insole and keychains, and the tissue paper in the boxes display the character’s mechanics.
The two pairs can be picked up at all Bait stores and via online raffle starting Nov. 22. The Intrepid comes with a $170 price tag and the B.Elite will sell for $140.
Limited quantities of the shoes, as well as an accompanying jacket, will be offered at select Foot Locker stores worldwide. The list of stores is below.
- Amsterdam (Kalverstraat)
- Milan (Vittorio Emanuele)
- Rome (Via del Corso)
- London (Oxford Street)
- Paris (Les Halles)
- Paris (Champ Elysees)
- Cologne (Shildergasse)
- Stockholm
- Zurich
- Barcelona
- Australia
- Madrid (Calle de Preciados)
- New York City (34th street)
- New York City (Times Square)