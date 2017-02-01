Asics Takes a Stand on Trump’s Immigration Ban With Social Media Posts

Asics DynaFlyte styles. Courtesy of brand.

Asics is the latest athletic brand speaking out against President Donald Trump’s executive order that prevents citizens of Iran, Iraq and five other Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for 90 days and also suspends all refugee U.S. admissions for 120 days.

On Tuesday, Asics posted on Instagram, “Asics remains steadfast in our belief that diversity in all its forms makes us better colleagues and a better company. We do not judge someone if their run is fast or slow or if their workout is hard or easy — and we certainly will not judge anyone by where they are born or how they worship.”

The athletic brand also took to Twitter on Tuesday to post a similar message: “Asics does not judge someone if their run or workout is hard or easy, and will not judge anyone by where they are born or how they worship.”

