U.S. Women’s Soccer Star Ashlyn Harris Is Umbro’s First Female Ambassador

Ashlyn Harris stars in Umbro's latest ad campaign. Courtesy of Umbro

Ashlyn Harris — a star on the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team — has just been named as Umbro’s first female brand ambassador.

The football brand, which has been sported by some of the world’s biggest celebrities, including David Beckham, Bella Hadid and Justin Bieber, released its first campaign with Harris, shot in her hometown of Cocoa Beach, Fla. Although she is a professional athlete, the campaign focuses on both on- and off-field style.

Harris, who keeps goal for the Orlando Pride and signed a multiyear deal with the brand, said her memory of Umbro goes back to days spent playing soccer as a child.

“My first memory of Umbro was when I refused to take off my orange and purple Umbro checkerboard shorts for church at 5 years old,” she said. “I won that battle, and that drive to express myself and stay true to myself, even as a kid, is why I’m so excited about my partnership with Umbro.”

Although Umbro’s roots are in soccer, the sportswear company has broken into the fashion space in recent years, capitalizing on a surge in popularity of athletic wear as leisurewear.

Now its products are sold at retailers including Urban Outfitters, Forever 21 and Pac Sun. In addition to its classic track jackets and soccer cleats, Umbro is selling lifestyle apparel such as T-shirts, leggings, joggers, tops and sports bras.

