A$AP Rocky Spotted in One of the Most Anticipated Sneaker Collabs

View Slideshow A$AP Rocky Splash News

A$AP Rocky showed off his retro street style in New York City yesterday.

The rapper, who was joined by his manager, Chace Infinite, wore a vintage ’90s Air Jordan baseball jersey with Virgil Abloh’s unreleased Off-White x Air Jordan 1 sneakers, opting for mismatched black and neon green shoelaces.

A$AP Rocky’s Off-White x Air Jordan 1s. Splash News

The rapper’s street style also included baggy black jeans and gold jewelry.

The Off-White x Air Jordan 1s worn by Rocky have been getting quite a bit of attention recently. Off-White designer Abloh has customized and gifted pairs to dozens of celebrities including Drake, Travis Scott and Michael Jordan himself.

Despite this, the sneakers — and Abloh’s numerous other Off-White x Nike collaborations — still don’t have an official release date; however, they’re expected to drop soon.

On Saturday, Rocky made headlines for his reported affiliation with another brand. According to reports, the Manhattan-born artist inked a multiyear deal with Under Armour, specifically to help with the brand’s UAS lifestyle collection led by designer Tim Coppens. More details are expected to follow in the coming weeks.

A$AP Rocky wears unreleased Off-White x Air Jordan 1s. Splash News

