Mid-Century Furniture Inspires Rapper ASAP Nast’s Converse Collab Dropping Tomorrow

Rapper ASAP Nast is expanding his portfolio with the introduction of his first-ever sneaker collaboration.

The ASAP Mob recording artist has linked up with Converse for a two-sneaker collection inspired by the rapper’s love for mid-century modern furniture.

Known as the “Somewhere in Mid-Century” collection, the range is made up of the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star 70 and One Star silhouettes, two of the brand’s most iconic models, and features materials and textiles culled from ASAP Nast’s favorite furniture designs.

An on-foot look at the ASAP Nast x Converse One Star. Converse

ASAP Nast’s Chuck Taylor All Star 70 interpretation features a plaid upper that comes packaged with interchangeable laces in “Egret” and “Greener Pastures” shades.

Meanwhile, the One Star boasts a corduroy upper in “Arrowhead” gold while a leather “Red Dahlia” star peeks through the side panel. The medial sidewalls of each model read “Somewhere in Mid-Century” in all-caps.

The sneakers in this collaboration will be released alongside three T-Shirts tomorrow at 5 p.m. ET exclusively from Foot Locker’s Times Square door.

“Being born and raised in Harlem, I’m excited to drop my [first] design collaboration in my city,” ASAP Nast said in a press release. “As a young creative, Converse gave me the opportunity to share my vision, passion and personal inspiration of a timeless era through the collection.”

