Arnold Palmer’s Shoes From the 1958 Masters Tournament Could Sell for More Than $15,000

Arnold Palmer in April 1970. REX/Shutterstock

A pair of vintage wingtips worn by late golf legend Arnold Palmer during his first Masters win could fetch over $15,000 at auction.

The shoes, which were worn by Palmer during the 1958 Masters tournament, are a pair of Rex wingtips. According to Heritage Auctions, the black-and-white leather laceups were originally gifted to the son of Palmer’s personal pilot during the 1960s. Years later, the new owner discovered the rich history behind the shoes and arranged a meeting with Palmer in 2004 to have them autographed.

These FootJoy Rex wingtip shoes were worn by golf legend Arnold Palmer during the 1958 Masters tournament. Heritage Auctions

After a brief stint in St Augustine, Fla.’s World Golf Hall of Fame, the historic shoes are now up for grabs, and their estimated value may surprise you. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, bidding has reached $5,500 with an additional 20 percent buyer’s premium for a total of $6,600. With 17 days left, Heritage Auctions estimates that the wingtips could end up selling for more than $15,000 when it’s all said and done.

Arnold Palmer’s FootJoy Rex wingtips. Heritage Auctions

The 1958 Masters tournament was notable for being the first Masters to have a five-figure victor’s purse. It also pitted two of the sport’s best — Palmer and Sam Snead — head to head. Snead struggled late in the tournament, allowing Palmer to capture his first of four Masters titles.

Palmer, who is widely regarded as one of the best golfers of all time, died in September 2016 at the age of 87.

Whether you’re interested in owning a relic of golf history or just want to see how high the bidding will go, this pair can be found now at Heritage Auctions.

The toe of these 1958 FootJoy wingtips includes Arnold Palmer’s autograph. Heritage Auctions

Arnold Palmer and the owner of his autographed 1958 Masters shoes in 2004. Heritage Auctions

The outsole of Arnold Palmer’s Footjoy wingtips from 1958. Heritage Auctions

