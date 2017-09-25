All the Dos and Dont’s From Ariana Grande’s Fitness Trainer

Ariana Grande Courtesy of Instagram

So what’s it like to live like Ariana Grande for the day? Well, between dance practice, a styling session and hitting the stage in front of thousands of fans, the “Side to Side” singer somehow finds time to exercise.

Footwear News got the chance to step into Grande’s shoes last week in Hong Kong as she and Reebok came together to celebrate their new partnership, and to start off the “day in the life” experience, working out was No. 1 on the itinerary.

Celeb trainer Harley Pasternak, who counts Grande, Lady Gaga, Adam Levine, Kanye West and many more as clients, was on hand in Asia to give us that one-on-one treatment — similar to what Grande gets on the regular.

And what seemed to be quite a simple workout left me sore for days.

In 90-degree heat, Pasternak led a group of 30 or so fashion editors for a 30-minute session, which comprised merely a warmup jog, shuffles, hip thrusts and three sets of lunges across a soccer field. Though it seemed to be an easy workout, Pasternak emphasized that with busy schedules — like that Ariana Grande — you have to make the most of what you have, and it’s about efficiency, safety and focus.

“The key to getting in shape is hitting your steps,” he said, and 12,000 is the recommendation. The second significant factor is sleep, followed by food and healthy dieting.

This may seem obvious, but Pasternak continued on to say that by simply moving, you’re on the right track.

“There’s nothing to compensate for lack of steps. Put 1 mph on a treadmill and just walk and move. It’s about the pendulum moving back to the center,” he said. “We’ve gone so extreme with our approach to fitness. You don’t need to do P90X or Insanity. I train 50 of the most amazing bodies in the world, and none of them do that.”

Besides steps, which is part of the aerobic and calorie-burning exercise, there’s resistance exercise.

He explained, “You have to think of [resistance exercise] as antibiotics. If the doctor says, ‘Take one of these each day for 15 days,’ and you say, ‘To hell with it, I’m going to take five a day for the next three,’ not only will it not work properly, but it will backfire and make you sick. It’s the same thing with resistance exercise. When I hear people say, ‘I just do squats every day,’ you’re actually going to get weaker after a week or two of doing that.”

Also, according to Pasternak, if you’re looking to get in shape, group fitness classes — such as SoulCycle, Barry’s Bootcamp or Orange Theory, for instance — are not exactly efficient.

“People are lonely today. People miss a sense of community. You see group fitness making a big surge because people want to be part of something.” But besides the social aspect, Pasternak explained that this isn’t what you do to stay fit.

“Think of how big spinning is. It’s the dumbest thing in the world. It’s a stationary bike.”

