One of the Kardashians’ Favorite Sneaker Brands Launches a High-Tech Basketball Shoe

View Slideshow Left to right: Adam Goldston, Kim Kardashian West and Ryan Goldston. Snapchat

Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) — a favorite among the Kardashian family — is returning to the basketball market with its first hoops sneaker in more than a year.

The APL Boomer is touted by the brand as a technologically advanced basketball sneaker that serves as the latest addition to its “Jump Higher” offerings. The Boomer is equipped with APL’s proprietary Load ‘N Launch technology, a vertical leap-enhancing cushioning mechanism that made headlines in 2010 after being banned by the NBA for giving players an “unfair advantage.”

The APL Boomer in “Black/Onyx” is available now. APL

APL Boomer “Black/Onyx,” $195

After putting basketball on the back burner to focus on elevating its running and training categories, APL is returning to the hardwood in a big way with the Boomer. “APL’s heritage as a brand began with basketball, so it is exciting to introduce our newest model and first product launch of the year,” said APL co-founder Adam Goldston. “With the Boomer, we incorporated everything we loved about our past basketball models and brought it into the future with our amazing breathable uppers, forefoot stabilizing overlays and our famous patented technology.”

The APL Boomer in “Space Gray/White” is available now. APL

APL Boomer “Space Gray/White,” $195

In addition to its Load ‘N Launch technology, the APL Boomer features a ventilated upper with open mesh windows to keep the wearer’s feet cool and dry. The mesh is supported by a TPU cage overlay, while a molded heel counter keeps the foot in place during quick maneuvers. The sneaker is also equipped with a full-length bootie for a precise lockdown fit.

Weighing in at 14.5 oz, the APL Boomer is available now in “Black/Onyx” and “Space Gray/White” colorway from athleticpropulsionlabs.com. Take a closer look at the kicks in the gallery below.

Want More?

What A.P.L. Founders Adam and Ryan Goldston Were Doing at 25

These 24K-Gold Crocodile-Skin Sneakers Will Set You Back $20,000