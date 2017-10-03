Amber Rose’s New Reebok Shoes Are Hitting Retailers Right Now

Amber Rose Broadimage/Rex Shutterstock

Fresh off of her highly-publicized gender equality festival known as SlutWalk, model-actress Amber Rose is ticking off yet another box on her bucket list with her first official sneaker collaboration.

The Amber Rose x Reebok Freestyle Hi “Muva Fuka” is a premium spin on the former early ‘80s athletic style. Rose’s take on the sneaker features a pony hair upper executed in a deep burgundy shade with tonal details and a gum rubber rippled Vibram outsole. Other accoutrements include details such as gold “Muva Fuka” lace locks, gold aglets, and waxed laces.

Amber Rose x Reebok Freestyle Muva Fuka Rock City Kicks

Although Rose posted on Instagram that the kicks would be released Friday, some retailers have already started stocking the collaboration.

The shoes are priced at $250 and can be picked up now from select retailers including Rock City Kicks. For more information on the official Reebok launch, sign up here.

My @reebokclassics are coming out on October 6th! Make sure you hit the stores asap and get the "Muva Fuka" sneakers Designed by urs Truly – Muva 😎 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Oct 2, 2017 at 6:44pm PDT

My "MUVA FUKA" @reebokclassics! Coming Soon 😏 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Aug 11, 2017 at 9:51pm PDT

Details. A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Aug 11, 2017 at 9:55pm PDT

Amber Rose x Reebok Freestyle Muva Fuka lace lock detail Rock City Kicks

The Amber Rose x Reebok Freestyle “Muva Fuka” in “Merlot/Rose Gold” Rock City Kicks

Amber Rose x Reebok Freestyle Muva Fuka toe detail Rock City Kicks

Amber Rose x Reebok Freestyle Muva Fuka Vibram outsole Rock City Kicks

Amber Rose x Reebok Freestyle Muva Fuka heel Rock City Kicks

Amber Rose x Reebok Freestyle Muva Fuka strap detail Rock City Kicks

