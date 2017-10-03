Amber Rose’s New Reebok Shoes Are Hitting Retailers Right Now

Fresh off of her highly-publicized gender equality festival known as SlutWalk, model-actress Amber Rose is ticking off yet another box on her bucket list with her first official sneaker collaboration.
The Amber Rose x Reebok Freestyle Hi “Muva Fuka” is a premium spin on the former early ‘80s athletic style. Rose’s take on the sneaker features a pony hair upper executed in a deep burgundy shade with tonal details and a gum rubber rippled Vibram outsole. Other accoutrements include details such as gold “Muva Fuka” lace locks, gold aglets, and waxed laces.
Although Rose posted on Instagram that the kicks would be released Friday, some retailers have already started stocking the collaboration.
The shoes are priced at $250 and can be picked up now from select retailers including Rock City Kicks. For more information on the official Reebok launch, sign up here.
