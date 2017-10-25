Here’s All Three Adidas Yeezy Boost Sneakers Coming Out in November

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Beluga 2.0." Twitter: @theyeezymafia

Kanye West’s upcoming “Semi Frozen Yellow” Yeezy Boost release could be getting some company just one week after its expected launch date.

According to new information provided by Yeezy Mafia, the previously rumored “Beluga 2.0” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is now set for a Nov. 25 release following the “Semi Frozen Yellow” style’s Nov. 18 debut.

This new “Beluga 2.0” makeup uses a similar color scheme as the Yeezy Boost 350 V2’s debut colorway from September ’16, but tones down the bright orange accent, which previously accented the shoe with a bold streak across the lateral side.

For this updated version, the orange accents appear only on the shoe’s SPLY-350 branding and heel tab stitching. The rest of the design remains largely similar as its predecessor, with a striped gray knitted upper and translucent midsole. As always, the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is cushioned with full-length encapsulated Boost cushioning.

This style will retail for $220 and will reportedly have higher availability numbers than the “Semi Frozen Yellow” colorway, which is said to be the most limited-edition Yeezy Boost 350 V2 yet.

In addition to the two 350 V2 makeups set for November, West’s Yeezy Wave Runner 700 sneakers will begin shipping out on Nov. 1 for those who managed to preorder the shoes in August.

