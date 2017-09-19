All Proceeds From These Sneakers Will Go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital

St. Jude x New Balance 530 Instagram: @junesanders_

New Balance has a new sneaker collaboration coming out this month that will benefit the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Shared on Instagram by @junesanders_ is a St. Jude x New Balance 530 sneaker set to release Sept. 29.

The shoes feature a burgundy suede upper accented with white and gold. A St. Jude hangtag references the collaboration’s charitable efforts, which is also called out on the shoelaces. A gum rubber outsole finishes this look off.

According to the post, the collaboration was sparked after a son of one of Sanders’ colleagues made a recovery thanks to St. Jude.

The St. Jude x New Balance M530SJ will be released on Sept. 29. for $130 in adult sizes and $110 for kids sizes.

