All Proceeds From These Sneakers Will Go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital

New Balance has a new sneaker collaboration coming out this month that will benefit the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Shared on Instagram by @junesanders_ is a St. Jude x New Balance 530 sneaker set to release Sept. 29.
The shoes feature a burgundy suede upper accented with white and gold. A St. Jude hangtag references the collaboration’s charitable efforts, which is also called out on the shoelaces. A gum rubber outsole finishes this look off.
I'M PROUD TO ANNOUNCE THAT WE'VE PARTNERED WITH @newbalance + @stjude ON A SHOE. THIS WAS A PASSION PROJECT OF MINE THAT REALLY RESONATED AND I WAS INSPIRED BY ONE COLLEAGUE @daretoliveright SON "TJ" WHO WAS A SURVIVOR BECAUSE OF ST.JUDE CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL WONDERFUL RESEARCH. THANKS FOR YOUR SUPPORT 100% OF THE PROFITS WILL BE DONATED TO THEM. #cancerresearch #help #love #life #dtlr #tellafriend M530SJ / RELEASE DATE 9-29! 📸 @holla_dc
According to the post, the collaboration was sparked after a son of one of Sanders’ colleagues made a recovery thanks to St. Jude.
The St. Jude x New Balance M530SJ will be released on Sept. 29. for $130 in adult sizes and $110 for kids sizes.
Want more?
Concepts’ Latest New Balance Sneakers Are Inspired by Retro Track Jackets
The 9 Best American-Made Sneakers Out Now
Kith Founder Ronnie Fieg’s New Sneakers Can Be Customized Depending on Your Mood