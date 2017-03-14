Alexander Wang Is Releasing More Adidas Boost Sneakers Soon

Alexander Wang's Adidas AW Run collaboration in "Footwear White/Blue." Instagram: @theyeezymafia

Fashion designer Alexander Wang is gearing up for the release of new Boost-cushioned Adidas AW Run collaborations.

Images shared on Twitter by @theyeezymafia reveal new looks for the socklike sneakers in “Footwear White/Blue” and “Multi Solid Gray” colorways. The former features a white Primeknit upper with off-white and blue accents and black laces. The “Multi Sold Gray” makeup uses a light gray upper with a black ankle collar, black laces and a hit of red suede at the heel. Both styles use white Boost cushioning and gum-colored rubber outsoles.

Also of note is the sneaker’s construction, which differs slightly from the Alexander Wang x Adidas AW Run Clean that was released March 1 and again on March 4 alongside a collection of apparel. That shoe featured an unadorned Primeknit upper without the laces and suede overlays seen on these colorways — hence the “Clean” indicator in its name.

The entire Alexander Wang x Adidas collection from early March has sold out on both adidas.com and alexanderwang.com. Select styles can be found now on eBay.

According to Yeezy Mafia, both colorways pictured here will be released soon, although an exact date was not provided. The sneakers are expected to retail for $230 each.

AW RUN

Multi Solid Grey

CM7826

COMING SOON #MafiaSZN pic.twitter.com/eepuu8boLm — Yeezy Mafia (@theyeezymafia) March 13, 2017

AW RUN

Footwear White / Blue

CM7827

COMING SOON #MafiaSZN pic.twitter.com/BiQEzLbRXm — Yeezy Mafia (@theyeezymafia) March 13, 2017

Want more?

Alexander Wang’s Surprise Adidas Collaboration Drops Today

Alexander Wang Shows Ugg-Style Boots on the Runway