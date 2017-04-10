Jordan Brand Pays Tribute to Russell Westbrook’s Season With Limited-Edition Sneakers

Russell Westbrook. AP/REX/Shutterstock

The 2016-17 NBA season has been quite a ride for Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook. On top of leading the league in scoring, Westbrook made history Sunday by shattering Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson’s legendary triple-double record.

The Thunder guard dominated against the Denver Nuggets Sunday with 50 points, 16 rebounds, 10 assists and a buzzer-beating three-point shot to clinch the win for good measure. This brought Westbrook’s regular season triple-double total to 42, besting Robertson’s record of 41 which had stood since the 1961-62 season.

To commemorate Westbrook’s milestone season — which also saw him become the first player since Robertson to average a triple-double — Jordan Brand has cooked up a limited-edition Air Jordan XXXI inspired by one of the Thunder star’s player exclusive sneakers from 2013.

Russell Westbrook’s Air Jordan XXXI “Why Not?” releases April 29 at select retailers. Nike

Dubbed the “Why Not?” Air Jordan XXXI, this colorway takes notes from Westbrook’s 2013 Air Jordan 3 PE. It makes heavy use of elephant print — the Air Jordan 3’s defining feature — along with a Thunder-appropriate black, orange and blue color scheme.

The Westbrook-inspired Air Jordan XXXI will launch April 29 at jordan.com and select Jordan Brand retailers. In the meantime, the brand has released a matching “Why Not?” apparel collection, which is available now from nike.com.

Russell Westbrook’s player exclusive Air Jordan 3 from 2013. Nike

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook celebrates after hitting a buzzer-beating three point shot. AP/REX/Shutterstock

Russell Westbrook broke NBA Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson’s triple-double record on Sunday. AP/REX/Shutterstock

The lateral section of Russell Westbrook’s Air Jordan XXXI “Why Not?” Nike

The elephant print at the heel of Russell Westbrook’s “Why Not?” Air Jordan XXXI. Nike

This Air Jordan XXXI is inspired by Russell Westbrook’s player exclusive Air Jordan 3 from 2013. Nike

The medial section of Russell Westbrook’s Air Jordan XXXI “Why Not?” Nike

Details on Russell Westbrook’s Air Jordan XXXI “Why Not?” Nike

Russell Westbrook’s Air Jordan XXXI and Air Jordan 3 PE. Nike

The insole of Russell Westbrook’s “Why Not?” Air Jordan XXXI. Nike

