Jordan Brand Made Exclusive Air Jordan XXXIs to Raise Cancer Awareness

By / 52 mins ago
Air Jordan XXXI
The "Coaches vs. Cancer" Air Jordan XXXI for the University of North Carolina.
Instagram

Jordan Brand is getting involved with the American Cancer Society’s Coaches vs. Cancer program in a big way.

The brand has created an exclusive Air Jordan XXXI for the program’s Suits and Sneakers Week, which is taking place through Sunday. The sneakers were shared by the University of North Carolina men’s basketball team’s Instagram account in an exclusive Tar Heels makeup with “CAROLINA” text on the outsole and a woven tongue label.

Related
Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Unreleased Yeezy Boosts and Calabasas Apparel on Snapchat

#suitsandsneakers Coaches vs Cancer

A photo posted by UNC Basketball (@unc_basketball) on

According to cancer.org, the Coaches vs. Cancer program “empowers coaches, their teams and communities to join the fight against cancer by participating in awareness efforts, advocacy programs and fundraising activities.”

During Coaches vs. Cancer’s Suits and Sneakers week, college coaches around the country will pair their suits with sneakers to serve as a reminder about the importance of regular physical activity and proper nutrition in preventing cancer.

In addition to the North Carolina exclusives, Jordan Brand also created a pink pair of Air Jordan XXXIs for the Georgetown Hoyas.

On Jan. 16, Jordan Brand honored North Carolina head coach Roy Williams’ 800th career win by gifting him autographed Air Jordans in a customized box.

Keep an eye on the sidelines to see if Williams will wear the pink Air Jordan XXXIs during North Carolina’s upcoming matchups against Virginia Tech (Thursday) and Miami (Saturday).

#suitsandsneakers Coaches vs Cancer

A photo posted by UNC Basketball (@unc_basketball) on

Want more?

Barack Obama Got a Pair of Custom Sneakers From Jordan Brand

Villanova In Nike Tops North Carolina In A College Basketball Classic

How the Charlotte Protests Are Affecting North Carolina Retailers

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s