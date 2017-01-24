Jordan Brand Made Exclusive Air Jordan XXXIs to Raise Cancer Awareness

The "Coaches vs. Cancer" Air Jordan XXXI for the University of North Carolina. Instagram

Jordan Brand is getting involved with the American Cancer Society’s Coaches vs. Cancer program in a big way.

The brand has created an exclusive Air Jordan XXXI for the program’s Suits and Sneakers Week, which is taking place through Sunday. The sneakers were shared by the University of North Carolina men’s basketball team’s Instagram account in an exclusive Tar Heels makeup with “CAROLINA” text on the outsole and a woven tongue label.

#suitsandsneakers Coaches vs Cancer A photo posted by UNC Basketball (@unc_basketball) on Jan 23, 2017 at 11:16am PST

According to cancer.org, the Coaches vs. Cancer program “empowers coaches, their teams and communities to join the fight against cancer by participating in awareness efforts, advocacy programs and fundraising activities.”

During Coaches vs. Cancer’s Suits and Sneakers week, college coaches around the country will pair their suits with sneakers to serve as a reminder about the importance of regular physical activity and proper nutrition in preventing cancer.

In addition to the North Carolina exclusives, Jordan Brand also created a pink pair of Air Jordan XXXIs for the Georgetown Hoyas.

On Jan. 16, Jordan Brand honored North Carolina head coach Roy Williams’ 800th career win by gifting him autographed Air Jordans in a customized box.

Keep an eye on the sidelines to see if Williams will wear the pink Air Jordan XXXIs during North Carolina’s upcoming matchups against Virginia Tech (Thursday) and Miami (Saturday).

#suitsandsneakers Coaches vs Cancer A photo posted by UNC Basketball (@unc_basketball) on Jan 23, 2017 at 11:16am PST

Want more?

Barack Obama Got a Pair of Custom Sneakers From Jordan Brand

Villanova In Nike Tops North Carolina In A College Basketball Classic

How the Charlotte Protests Are Affecting North Carolina Retailers