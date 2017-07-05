There’s Never Been an Air Jordan XXXI Like This Before

Air Jordan XXXI Low "Quai 54" detail Nike

The annual Quai 54 street basketball tournament tips off from Paris this week, and as usual, Jordan Brand has readied a group of commemorative colorways for the showdown.

Featured in the collection is the Air Jordan XXXI Low, which is unique for a number of reasons. The shoes, which feature mismatched blue and red accents on their tongue and heels, are noticeably different than other Jordan XXXI Lows.

Instead of a Jumpman logo toward the back of the shoe, this “Quai 54” pair completely repositions the emblem to the heel. It’s a small shift that makes for a big difference, resulting in a nearly blank lateral side.

The shoe itself is built with a flexible black and white Flyweave upper that shifts from woven textile to leather at the heel. Added support comes from Nike’s proprietary Flywire technology, which connects to the laces. Down low, the shoe’s signature full-length Zoom Air cushioning gets amplified responsiveness courtesy of a FlightSpeed plate, and it’s all finished off with an icy translucent sole.

This “Quai 54” Air Jordan XXXI is built primarily for the courts, but it’ll look just as good worn casually on the streets this summer. It’s set to drop in limited quantities on Thursday at 10 a.m. ET from nike.com/snkrs for $160.

Air Jordan XXXI Low “Quai 54,” $160; nike.com

Air Jordan XXXI Low “Quai 54” lateral Nike

Air Jordan XXXI Low “Quai 54” medial Nike

Air Jordan XXXI Low “Quai 54” top Nike

Air Jordan XXXI Low “Quai 54” heel Nike

Air Jordan XXXI Low “Quai 54” insole Nike

Air Jordan XXXI Low “Quai 54” outsole Nike

