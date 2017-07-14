This Fan-Favorite Air Jordan Shoe Is Back in New and Familiar Styles

Air Jordan Spizike "Black/Cement Gray" lateral Nike

A popular Air Jordan sneaker is back in two vintage-inspired looks.

The Jordan Spizike combines elements of iconic shoes worn by Michael Jordan, including the Air Jordan 3 (elephant print overlays at heel and toe and overall profile), Air Jordan 4 (lace support wings), Air Jordan 5 (eyelets, mesh underlays and ankle collar), Air Jordan 6 (tongue), Air Jordan 9 (heel badge) and Air Jordan 20 (laser-engraved details).

Air Jordan Spizike “White/Cement Gray” ($175) Nike

Air Jordan Spizike “White/Cement Gray,” $175; nike.com

Originally debuting in 2006 in a limited-edition run of white and black colorways accented by red and green — with a handful of pairs signed by Spike Lee, the filmmaker whose Mars Blackmon character helped inspired the model — the Spizike quickly went on to become a favorite among many Air Jordan fans.

One of its most popular styles, 2007’s “White/Cement” makeup, is now back again a decade after its debut. But to make the deal even sweeter, Jordan Brand readied another Air Jordan 3-inspired “Black/Cement” look that carries over all of the same details but swaps a white leather build for black.

Both of these retro-inspired styles are available now for $175 each from nike.com and select Jordan Brand retailers.

Air Jordan Spizike “Black/Cement Gray” ($175) Nike

Air Jordan Spizike “Black/Cement Gray,” $175; nike.com

Air Jordan Spizike “White/Cement Gray” lateral Nike

Air Jordan Spizike “Black/Cement Gray” medial Nike

Air Jordan Spizike “White/Cement Gray” medial Nike

Air Jordan Spizike “Black/Cement Gray” top Nike

Air Jordan Spizike “White/Cement Gray” top Nike

Air Jordan Spizike “Black/Cement Gray” heel Nike

Air Jordan Spizike “White/Cement Gray” heel Nike

Air Jordan Spizike “Black/Cement Gray” outsole Nike

Air Jordan Spizike “White/Cement Gray” outsole Nike

Want more?

A$AP Rocky Spotted in One of the Most Anticipated Sneaker Collabs

Jordan Brand Pays Tribute to Michael Jordan’s Baseball Career With Limited-Edition Retro Styles

These New Air Jordans Pay Homage to Michael Jordan’s Street Style