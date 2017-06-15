Check Out the 5 Air Jordan Styles That Will Be Updated for the Fall

View Slideshow An Air Jordan 13 look arriving in stores in fall '17. Nike

Air Jordan fans, prepare to be broke this fall.

Jordan Brand unveiled today the five retro Air Jordan sneakers that will be updated for the season. The shoes, which all started as court-ready performance styles, will be updated to appeal more to the lifestyle-oriented sneaker fan.

The five styles that will be updated are the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 2, Air Jordan 8, Air Jordan 11 and the Air Jordan 13.

A fall ’17 Air Jordan 2 deconstructed look. Nike

For the fall, the Air Jordan 1 High will receive a luxury execution, the Air Jordan 2 will arrive in several colors with deconstructed looks, and color updates inspired by other past Jordan classics will mark the Air Jordan 8 releases. Also for the season, a prior Air Jordan 11 Low IE player’s edition colorway that debuted in 1996 will finally hit stores, and a “History of Flight” iteration never before available in stores of the Air Jordan 13 will come to retail.

Click through the gallery to see all the styles that you’ll see when the weather gets a bit cooler.

