This Fan-Favorite Air Jordan Sneaker Is Coming Back for the First Time Since 2010

A fan-favorite Air Jordan sneaker is making a comeback in a big way this month with all of its original details intact.

The Air Jordan 13 “Altitude” is set to return for the first time since 2010. It will also be the first time the style has been seen in its original form since 2005, making it a true first-of-its-kind retro, which is something of a rarity from Jordan Brand these days.

The 2017 version of the sneaker sees the return of the leather-paneled upper in a menacing all-black with stingray-inspired details and a limelike shade of green which mimics the model’s definitive hologram logo.

Along with being coveted by collectors, this style is notable for its unique colorway and materials. It marked the beginning of Jordan Brand’s lifestyle push in the mid-to late 2000s, a campaign that resulted in a number of sought-after — yet hard to track down — sneakers.

Air Jordan 13 “Altitude.” Nike

In 2010, Jordan Brand rereleased the “Altitude” colorway, but that iteration had a handful of differences. The original’s leather side panel was swapped for a more traditional mesh, but the overall look remained the same.

Now the popular style returns in its full original form. The Air Jordan 13 “Altitude” retails for $190 and will be released Dec. 21 from nike.com, the Nike SNKRS app and select Jordan Brand retailers.

Air Jordan 13 “Altitude” ($190). Nike

Air Jordan 13 “Altitude” heel. Nike

Air Jordan 13 “Altitude” outsole detail. Nike

Air Jordan 13 “Altitude” outsole. Nike

