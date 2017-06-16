Converse and Jordan Brand Pay Homage to Michael Jordan in the ’80s With Two Limited-Edition Sneakers

Michael Jordan (center) plays for the North Carolina Tar Heels in 1983. AP Images

Much of basketball icon Michael Jordan’s legacy is tied to his historic run with the Chicago Bulls in the ’90s, but the groundwork of the Hall of Fame baller’s career was laid in the ’80s. In fact, Jordan’s greatness can be traced back to his playing days in college with the North Carolina Tar Heels.

To pay homage to the early days of Jordan’s now-legendary career, Converse and Jordan Brand have teamed up to release an official collaboration to the public for the first time ever.

The two-sneaker pack is made up of the Air Jordan 2, which debuted in 1986, and the Converse Fastbreak Mid, a go-to sneaker for Jordan during his days as a Tar Heel.

Converse x Air Jordan “The 2 That Started It All” Pack Nike

Both sneakers in this group come packaged together for a retail price of $300 which will be released in limited quantities later this month on June 28 at 10 a.m. ET from Nike SNKRS.

Air Jordan 2 heel Nike

Air Jordan 2 “The 2 That Started It All” Pack Nike

Air Jordan 2 medial Nike

Air Jordan 2 aerial Nike

Air Jordan 2 outsole Nike

Air Jordan 2 heel detail Nike

Air Jordan 2 bag Nike

Converse Fastbreak Mid lateral Nike

Converse Fastbreak Mid medial Nike

Converse Fastbreak Mid “The 2 That Started It All” Pack Nike

Converse Fastbreak Mid aerial Nike

Converse Fastbreak Mid heel Nike

Converse Fastbreak Mid lateral outsole Nike

Converse Fastbreak Mid bag Nike

Converse x Air Jordan “The 2 That Started It All” box Nike

Want more?

Don C’s Just Don x Air Jordans Are Finally Releasing in Men’s Sizes, but They Won’t Be Cheap

Here’s Why the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 Could Be Coming out Soon

Why 2017 Will Be a Huge Year for Air Jordans