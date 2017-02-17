These Classic Air Jordans Were Dipped in Gold for NBA All-Star Weekend

All-gold Air Jordan 11s on display at Jordan Brand's NBA All-Star Weekend pop-up event in New Orleans. Twitter: @J23app

All-gold Air Jordans for All-Star Weekend.

That’s one of many special projects Jordan Brand created for this weekend’s festivities in New Orleans.

The brand’s pop-up event at 221 Chartres Street features some of the most memorable Air Jordan sneakers on display in trophy-esque metallic gold looks.

All-Gold Jordan's on display at the @jumpman23 retail space in New Orleans 🔥 A post shared by J23 (@j23app) on Feb 16, 2017 at 4:24pm PST

Based on the images and video shared by @J23app, it appears as though these golden Air Jordans aren’t suitable for wear and are instead promotional pieces created specifically for the All-Star Weekend space. Nevertheless, the collection is impressive and would likely be met with enthusiasm from sneakerheads if it were to make its way to retail shelves.

All-Gold Jordan's on display at the @Jumpman23 New Orleans space pic.twitter.com/NORauDXKSa — J23 iPhone App (@J23app) February 17, 2017

Although you can’t buy these all-gold Air Jordans, today the brand released limited-edition “All-Star” colorways of the Air Jordan 6 and the Air Jordan XXXI. They’re available now from nike.com for $225 and $185, respectively.

As FN celebrates Michael Jordan’s 54th birthday, take a look back on the 13 Air Jordans that have released since his 2003 retirement here.

Want more?

The Sneakers Michael Jordan Wore When His Jersey Was Stolen on Valentine’s Day

Here’s How to Get Drake’s New ‘OVO’ Air Jordan Collaboration

DJ Khaled Debuts the Next Just Don x Air Jordan Collaboration