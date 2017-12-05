This Classic Air Jordan Shoe Gets a Limited-Edition Winter Boot Makeover

A cult favorite Air Jordan sneaker is getting a limited-edition winterized upgrade just as the temperatures begin to drop.

The Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG fuses the original Air Jordan 9 from 1993 with rugged, winter-ready details inspired by Nike’s Special Field Boot. The updates are subtle yet highly effective, as the brand was able to maintain the model’s original design language with seasonal functionality.

For starters, the entire upper of the Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG is coated with a water-resistant treatment, enhancing the shoe’s already rugged leather and suede build. The retro sneaker’s traditionally mesh tongue has been swapped with leather, too, and given a gusseted construction that will keep debris from getting inside.

Meanwhile, the Jordan 9’s plastic hardware has been swapped with bootlike metal eyelets, and the outsole has been updated with a new aggressive tread pattern suitable for a multitude of surfaces.

Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG “Black/Gum.” Nike

Although Michael Jordan never set foot on the NBA hardwood in the Air Jordan 9, the legendary baller and face of Jordan Brand wore a cleated variation of the model during his brief mid-’90s stint in Minor League Baseball.

The Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG will debut in two styles: an “Olive” look inspired by one of the sneaker’s classic original colorways and a new “Black/Gum” variation, both of which are equally suited for winter.

The retro-inspired sneaker boot retails for $225 and launches tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET from nike.com and the Nike SNKRS app. It can also be found from select Jordan Brand retailers.

Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG “Olive.” Nike

Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG “Black/Gum” detail. Nike

Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG “Olive” heel detail. Nike

Want more?

Michael Jordan’s Brother-in-Law’s Sneaker Store Is Releasing Exclusive Shoes in 2018

Nike Cancels Raffle for Virgil Abloh’s Off-White Sneakers Due to ‘Overwhelming Demand’

Get a Better Look at the ‘Win Like ’96’ Air Jordan Retro Sneakers Releasing Next Month